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Home / Business / Guar seed futures fall amid ample supplies

Guar seed futures fall amid ample supplies

NEW DELHI, Oct 26:  Guar seed prices fell by Rs 205 to Rs 8,100 per quintal in futures trade on Monday amid ample supplies. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs...

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Daily Excelsior
03:09 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 26:  Guar seed prices fell by Rs 205 to Rs 8,100 per quintal in futures trade on Monday amid ample supplies.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 205, or 2.47 per cent, to 8,100 per quintal, with an open interest of 68,835 lots.
Marketmen attributed the fall in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. (PTI)
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