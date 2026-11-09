Guar gum futures fall on weak demand

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 57 to Rs 16,565 per quintal in futures trade as market participants offloaded holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 57, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 16,565 per quintal in 65,005 lots.

Marketmen said slack demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. (PTI)