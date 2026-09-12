You open the market and see Reliance moving. TCS is showing some activity. HDFC Bank is close to a zone you marked earlier, while ICICI Bank has also started looking interesting. Now comes the real question. Which stock actually deserves your attention?

This is where stock selection becomes difficult.

Knowing good stocks is not enough. A trader also needs to understand where the stock is, what the market is doing, which zone it is approaching, and whether the setup fits the trading plan. Doing all of this manually can take a lot of time. Sometimes, after spending hours studying a stock, the trader realises that there was no setup worth taking in the first place.

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This is one of the problems GTF EYE, a tool developed by GTF, a stock market institute, aims to address. GTF EYE is a human stock scanner that helps traders filter the market and identify stocks that deserve a closer look.

Why GTF EYE Matters When Stock Selection Gets Difficult

A trader may already have a list of well-known stocks. Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are familiar names. But familiarity does not tell you which stock is worth studying today.

A stock may look strong on one timeframe and completely different on another. A zone that looked important yesterday may not have the same relevance after the market changes. A trader also needs to remember previous zones, study price behaviour, and check the broader market before making a decision.

This is where the time-consuming part of trading begins.

GTF EYE helps reduce this initial search. Instead of manually checking every stock, traders can use the scanner to find stocks that match the selected conditions and then study those stocks in greater detail.

The idea is simple. Find where attention may be needed first, then do the analysis yourself.

How GTF EYE Uses Demand and Supply to Filter Stocks

GTF EYE is built around the Demand and Supply framework taught by GTF. It identifies relevant Demand and Supply zones across stocks, helping traders focus on setups that deserve closer attention.

The scanner offers two modes. Standard Mode shows valid demand and supply zones, allowing traders to apply their own analysis. GTF Mode applies the GTF framework to filter setups according to the broader market direction.

For example, Reliance may look interesting, but that does not mean it has a setup worth trading. GTF Eye helps traders see where the stock stands in relation to its zones so they can study the chart further before making a decision.

What Makes GTF EYE a Human Stock Scanner

This is one of the most important parts of GTF EYE.

It is not simply a robotic algorithm that looks for a pattern and sends a signal. GTF EYE is described as a human stock scanner because the stocks and setups shown through the system are based on research and study carried out by GTF mentors.

The mentors study the market in real time, and the system updates as market conditions change. This matters because markets do not behave in exactly the same way every day. A pattern may look similar on a chart, but the surrounding market conditions can be different.

The human research behind GTF EYE adds another layer to the scanning process. Instead of only asking whether a stock meets a technical condition, the approach also considers the market through the GTF framework.

How Traders Can Use GTF EYE Before Making a Trade

Consider a simple example.

A trader wants to find a stock for a possible swing trade. Instead of opening chart after chart, the trader can first use GTF EYE to identify relevant stocks based on demand and supply.

Once a stock appears interesting, the trader can open the chart and study the zone.

Is the stock approaching demand?

Is it reacting to supply?

What does the higher timeframe show?

What is happening in the broader market?

Where could the trade become invalid?

These questions still belong to the trader. GTF EYE simply helps the trader reach the right questions faster.

GTF EYE Across Different Trading Timeframes

Not every trader looks at the market in the same way.

An intraday trader may be interested in shorter-term movements, while a swing trader may want to understand the daily or weekly picture. A positional trader may need an even broader view.

GTF EYE provides multiple time periods that allow traders to study the market according to their trading approach. This can also help traders avoid looking at one timeframe in isolation. A setup that appears interesting on a shorter timeframe may look very different when viewed from a broader perspective.

Conclusion

Stock selection can become one of the most time-consuming parts of trading. Knowing Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank, or any other familiar stock does not mean you know which one deserves your attention today.

The market keeps changing. Zones change. Price behaviour changes. Market conditions change. GTF Eye does not make the trading decision for you. It helps you decide where to look first. And sometimes, in trading, knowing where to look first can save more time than trying to look at everything.