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Home / Business / GST mop-up grows 23 pc to over Rs 2.31 lakh cr in Oct

GST mop-up grows 23 pc to over Rs 2.31 lakh cr in Oct

NEW DELHI, Nov 1: Gross GST collections increased 23 per cent to over Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October, driven by strong mop-up from domestic activities and imports, according to Government data released on Sunday. Gross GST collections from domestic...

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Daily Excelsior
03:27 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 1:

Gross GST collections increased 23 per cent to over Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October, driven by strong mop-up from domestic activities and imports, according to Government data released on Sunday.

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore.

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The Rs 2.31 lakh crore collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore, State GST of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore in October.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 26 per cent to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore in October.

During April-October, gross GST collection grew 13.2 per cent to over Rs 14.77 lakh crore. Net collections rose 13 per cent to over Rs 12.69 lakh crore. (PTI)

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