GST Mop Up Grows 14 Pc To Rs 1.95 Lakh Cr In June

New Delhi, Jul 1: GST collections rose 13.9 per cent to about Rs 1.95 lakh crore in June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about Rs 1.35 lakh crore, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to Rs 60,038 crore.

Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at Rs 32,436 crore in June.

After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in June.