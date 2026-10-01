GST mop-up grows 14.7 pc to over  Rs 2.03 lakh cr in September

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Gross GST collections rose 14.7 per cent in September to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to Rs 65,525 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over Rs 1.76 lakh crore in September.

During the first half of the fiscal (April-September), gross GST collection grew 11.6 per cent to over Rs 12.46 lakh crore. Net collections rose 10.4 per cent to over Rs 10.66 lakh crore. (PTI)