GST Council Decisions Will Strengthen J&K’s Fiscal Position, Support Growth: CM Omar

CM Omar Abdullah Attends 57th GST Council Meeting In New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the 57th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers from across the country, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The Council held detailed deliberations on key GST-related issues, with discussions focused on strengthening the fiscal capacity of States and Union Territories, improving revenue mobilisation and advancing balanced fiscal federalism.

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Attending the meeting in his capacity as Finance Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that the decisions taken by the Council would further strengthen Jammu & Kashmir’s fiscal position, support economic growth and accelerate development and public welfare.