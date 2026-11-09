Groww vs INDmoney for US Stocks: Which is Better?

Investing in US stocks from India allows investors to diversify beyond domestic equities and access international companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Groww offers US stock investing through its existing app, bringing international investments into the same platform used to manage other investments.

Compared with INDmoney, Groww’s key advantages include a lower brokerage rate and an integrated investing experience. Its brokerage is 0.10% of the executed order value or $1, whichever is higher, while INDmoney charges 0.25% per trade capped at $25 under its fee structure. Groww also provides access to more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, fractional investing, stock discovery tools, and transaction tracking.

Groww vs INDmoney: Key Comparison

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Feature Groww INDmoney Brokerage 0.10% or $1, whichever is higher 0.25% per trade Brokerage cap No separate cap $25 Account opening fee $0 $0 Annual maintenance fee $0 $0 Stock and ETF selection 10,000+ US stocks and ETFs 10,000+ US stocks and ETFs Fractional investing Available, starting at $1 Available, starting at $1 Currency conversion Bank rates; no separate conversion fee charged by Groww Bank-charged forex conversion Transaction records Daily trade reports and email statements Transaction and capital gains reports

Brokerage - Groww vs INDmoney Comparison

Brokerage is an important consideration for investors who regularly buy and sell US stocks. Groww charges 0.10% of the executed order value or $1, whichever is higher. INDmoney charges 0.25% per trade, with a $25 maximum under the fee structure used for this comparison.

Groww’s brokerage is lower than INDmoney’s for large orders, making it a cost-effective option for investors placing higher investment orders.

Investment amount Groww brokerage (excl. GST & other charges) INDmoney brokerage (excl. GST & other charges) Savings with Groww (excl. GST & other charges) $500 $1.00 $1.25 $0.25 $1,000 $1.00 $2.50 $1.50 $2,500 $2.50 $6.25 $3.75 $5,000 $5.00 $12.50 $7.50 $7,500 $7.50 $18.75 $11.25 $10,000 $10.00 $25.00 $15.00

Note: Brokerage per executed order, excluding GST and other charges. Calculations use the rates specified above.

How Much Can You Save With Groww?

Groww’s brokerage advantage grows as the investment amount increases.

For instance, on a $1,000 order, Groww charges $1 in brokerage compared with $2.50 on INDmoney, saving $1.50 per order. On a $5,000 order, the brokerage difference increases to $7.50. For a $10,000 order, Groww charges $10, compared with INDmoney’s $25, saving $15 per order.

These savings apply to each executed order. If an investor buys and later sells securities for the same order value, brokerage is generally charged on both transactions.

Total savings across a purchase and sale can therefore be twice the per-order difference, assuming equal order values and the same fee structure.

Impact of Brokerage on Frequent Investing

Brokerage costs can accumulate over time, particularly for investors who regularly buy and sell US stocks. The effect depends on each order size and the number of transactions.

Consider an investor who executes ten separate $1,000 orders. Groww charges $1 per order, resulting in total brokerage of $10. INDmoney charges $2.50 per order, resulting in total brokerage of $25.

Scenario Groww INDmoney Savings with Groww One $1,000 order $1.00 $2.50 $1.50 Five $1,000 orders $5.00 $12.50 $7.50 Ten $1,000 orders $10.00 $25.00 $15.00 Ten $5,000 orders $50.00 $125.00 $75.00

Note: Figures exclude GST and other applicable charges.

This comparison shows why brokerage deserves attention when choosing a platform. Even when the difference on an individual transaction appears small, cumulative savings can grow as the number and value of orders increase. Base investment decisions on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and assessment of the securities involved.

What About Other Charges?

Although brokerage is a significant component of trading costs, it isn’t the only expense of investing in US stocks from India. Investors should also account for applicable GST on brokerage, US regulatory charges, and bank-level currency conversion or remittance costs.

Groww states that currency conversion on deposits and withdrawals follows bank rates, without a separate conversion fee charged by Groww.

Comparing total investment costs, not just brokerage, gives a more complete picture of the expenses involved.

Conclusion

Groww offers several advantages for Indian investors considering US stocks, particularly its lower brokerage on orders above $400, integrated investing experience, access to more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, and fractional investing. Its transaction statements and portfolio-tracking tools also help investors manage their international holdings in the same app they use for other investments.

Groww offers lower brokerage than INDmoney on US stock orders above $400 under the fee structures compared here. Its 0.10% brokerage, or $1, whichever is higher, is particularly cost-effective for larger orders. On a $10,000 order, investors pay $10 in brokerage on Groww compared with $25 on INDmoney, a difference of $15 per executed order before applicable taxes and other charges.

Investors should nevertheless evaluate the complete cost of investing, including brokerage, GST, regulatory charges, and bank-level currency conversion costs, before choosing a platform.