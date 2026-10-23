Growth is not the same as Prosperity

Taresh Gupta

tareshgupta042@gmail.com

A stock-market investor in Mumbai, a manufacturer in Jammu and an apple grower in Kashmir can look at the same economy and reach very different conclusions.

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The investor watches share prices. The manufacturer worries about orders, costs and unpaid invoices. The grower must decide whether to sell after harvest or pay for storage in the hope of a better price. All three participate in India's growth story. Yet their prosperity depends on realities that a national growth figure cannot fully capture.

India's Economy: Strong Growth, Uneven Gains

India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in April-June 2026, supported by manufacturing, services and domestic demand. It is a substantial achievement amid global uncertainty. However, as of early October, official GDP data covered only the first quarter, not the entire April-September period.

The broader question is whether rising economic activity is strengthening financial security.

A household may earn more but save less. A trader may increase sales while margins shrink. A factory may expand production but become increasingly dependent on borrowing. Higher freight, energy and input costs can absorb much of the benefit of growth, especially when competition limits a business's ability to raise prices.

Infrastructure and digital finance offer genuine opportunities. But a new road matters most when it reduces logistics costs; a business loan creates value when it finances productive expansion, not merely another cycle of debt.

Growth measures activity. Prosperity requires that activity to generate sustainable returns.

Financial Markets Are Not the Economy

The first half of the year also illustrated how economic momentum and stock-market confidence can diverge.

GDP reflects current production. Share prices reflect expectations of future profits, interest rates and risk. Even a well-run company can be a poor investment if its shares are purchased at an excessive valuation.

Greater household participation through mutual funds and systematic investment plans is an important development. Domestic savings are playing a larger role in financial markets, giving more households an opportunity to participate in long-term wealth creation. But wider participation also makes financial discipline essential.

Money needed for education, emergencies or near-term commitments should not depend on equity-market performance. Nor does an oversubscribed public issue automatically represent a sound investment; investors must distinguish funds raised for business expansion from shares sold by existing owners.

A rising index cannot substitute for financial planning, just as a falling one does not automatically signal a weakening economy.

The Economy Inside Business Balance Sheets

The most revealing evidence of economic health is often found in the accounts of ordinary enterprises.

Consider a manufacturer receiving more orders. Raw materials must be purchased, employees paid and goods transported before customers settle their bills. If receivables accumulate, growth itself creates a financing burden.

The profit and loss account may show an encouraging result while the bank balance tells a different story.

This is a central challenge for MSMEs. Owners frequently know their turnover but have less visibility into customer-wise profitability, ageing receivables, inventory movement and the true cost of borrowing.

Expansion without financial discipline can leave a business larger but more fragile.

Better decisions begin with practical questions: Which customers generate cash and profit? How much capital is locked in stock? Can borrowing be serviced comfortably? Will another investment improve returns?

These are not merely accounting questions. They determine whether enterprise growth becomes lasting prosperity.

Jammu & Kashmir: Beyond Announcements

For Jammu & Kashmir, the distinction is especially important. Geography, high logistics costs, seasonal activity and the role of public spending create economic conditions unlike those in many other regions.

The J&K Economic Survey for 2025-26 estimated per capita income below the national average. This is a reminder that investment proposals, infrastructure projects and aggregate growth need to be assessed against the incomes and opportunities they ultimately create.

The region possesses strengths in tourism, horticulture, manufacturing and traditional crafts. But potential alone does not produce livelihoods.

Tourism Must Create Year-Round Value

Visitor arrivals tell only part of tourism's story. A hotel can enjoy full occupancy during peak months and still struggle with debt, maintenance and wages through the off-season.

The benefits are greater when visitors' spending reaches local transport operators, restaurants, artisans, growers and service providers. Stronger local supply chains, skilled workers and diversified tourism experiences can help retain more value within the region.

Jammu's pilgrimage economy, Kashmir's leisure tourism and Ladakh's distinctive travel market have different seasonal needs. Success should be measured not simply by footfall, but by viable businesses and dependable employment.

Kashmir's Apple Economy Needs Better Market Power

A good harvest does not guarantee good earnings.

An apple grower's income depends on grading, packaging, transport, storage and the timing of sale. Without affordable storage or access to multiple buyers, growers may be forced to sell when supply is abundant and prices are weak.

Cold chains and improved logistics can help, but they carry costs and risks. Working capital, reliable market information, processing and branding are equally important.

The objective should be to help growers retain a larger share of the value their produce generates, rather than focusing exclusively on production volumes.

Jammu's Industry Must Outgrow Incentives

Bari Brahmana, Samba and Kathua are important industrial centres. Incentives can attract investment and offset some locational disadvantages, but they cannot replace competitive products, reliable infrastructure and sustainable demand.

The true test begins after a factory opens. Does it operate consistently? Retain customers? Employ skilled workers? Generate sufficient cash to service its debt?

For smaller manufacturers, delayed collections, freight costs and poorly matched working-capital facilities can undermine otherwise viable operations.

Industrial progress should be judged by operating enterprises, sustained employment and access to wider markets-not investment commitments alone.

Public Spending and Employment

Government expenditure remains vital to Jammu & Kashmir, particularly for infrastructure and essential services. Yet public investment produces its greatest benefit when it helps private enterprise become more productive.

A road that connects growers to markets, reliable electricity for factories and training aligned with employers' requirements can create value well beyond their initial cost. An underused facility or poorly maintained asset cannot.

Ultimately, employment is where progress becomes personal. Young people need more than announcements: they need skills, dependable wages and credible career paths.

Jobs also emerge around major sectors-accounting, logistics, maintenance, hospitality, packaging and technology. Hundreds of commercially healthy small firms can collectively generate opportunities that no single project can match.

The Test Ahead

The Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate to 5.50 per cent on October 7, after the half-year ended, reinforcing the importance of managing borrowing costs amid inflation risks.

In the months ahead, businesses must watch cash flows as closely as sales. Investors should prioritise valuation and asset allocation. Families need savings that survive both inflation and market volatility.

For Jammu & Kashmir, a factory securing repeat orders, a grower obtaining a fairer price or a hotel extending its operating season may matter more than an impressive announcement.

India has genuine economic strengths. But its success cannot be measured only by GDP, market indices or investment pledges. Prosperity becomes real when enterprises can reinvest, workers earn dependable incomes and households retain enough to save.

The most meaningful growth is not simply what an economy produces. It is what people are able to build from it.

(The author is Chartered Accountant & Financial Analyst)