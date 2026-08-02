Growing menace of crop raiding in Jammu

Bikrama Aditya Singh

bikramwork11@gmail.com

It was well past midnight on a March night when Ramesh (name changed), a farmer from Village Pounthal in Block Dansal of District Jammu, suddenly woke up to an unusual noise. He immediately rushed towards his farm, where his standing wheat crop, ready for harvest, had been destroyed by a group of nilgai. His four months of hard work had vanished within a matter of minutes. For months, he had spent countless nights guarding his fields from monkeys and other wild animals, yet within a few minutes, he was left with nothing. He was shattered from within, and so was his belief in agriculture. Crop raiding refers to the destruction of agricultural crops by wild animals such as wild boars, nilgai and monkeys after they enter farmlands, making it one of the major causes of human-wildlife conflict. In the Jammu region, the pattern of crop raiding is unevenly distributed. In the Kandi region of Jammu, between Kathua and Akhnoor, crop damage is caused predominantly by monkeys, with only occasional and rare sightings of other wild animals. However, in the forested Kandi belt, which is surrounded by several wildlife sanctuaries, the situation is entirely different. This belt includes Surinsar-Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary, Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary, Nandini Wildlife Sanctuary, Ramnagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Trikuta Wildlife Sanctuary. In these areas, crop raiding is primarily caused by wild animals such as wild boars, nilgai, sambar deer, along with monkeys.

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With each passing year, people in these regions are gradually losing confidence in agriculture because wild animals frequently destroy their crops, fruit orchards and even vegetables. Despite repeated requests by farmers for the intervention of the concerned wildlife authorities, the response has largely remained lackadaisical. The village economy in these regions is primarily based on subsistence agriculture, where people grow crops mainly for their own consumption, with very little surplus left for sale. However, due to the increasing incidents of crop raiding, even self-sufficiency has become difficult to achieve, placing an enormous economic burden on already stressed village economies. As a result, many farmers are abandoning their fields and migrating to cities in search of alternative livelihoods, as agriculture is no longer providing them with a sustainable source of income.

Several studies suggest that the rise in crop-raiding incidents is mainly due to the reduction in grazing areas caused by deforestation, the declining population of apex predators such as leopards, which has led to an increase in the population of wild boars and sambar deer, and the overexploitation of forests, resulting in a shortage of natural food for wild animals. Consequently, these animals are increasingly venturing into agricultural fields in search of food.

The traditional methods adopted by farmers to curb crop raiding have proved ineffective against most of these species. Therefore, the concerned authorities should adopt measures such as installing fencing or solar-powered fencing along farmlands bordering dense forest areas around these wildlife sanctuaries. Properly monitored sterilisation of monkeys, eradication of invasive weeds such as Lantana to restore native grasses for grazing by deer and nilgai, and the development of wildlife corridors to prevent animals from entering agricultural fields should also be prioritised. Where scientifically justified, managed hunting by declaring a particular species as vermin for a limited period may also

help in controlling the problem.

Furthermore, crop losses caused by human-wildlife conflict in Jammu and Kashmir are currently not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Between April 2023 and March 2025, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 15,661 incidents of human-wildlife conflict, of which nearly 18-20% were reported from Jammu district. Despite this, farmers affected by crop damage due to human-wildlife conflict receive no compensation under PMFBY. The Government must include such losses under the scheme at the earliest. I urge the concerned authorities to address this issue with a more proactive approach and implement effective measures that will enable farmers to carry out their agricultural activities without constant disruption from wildlife.