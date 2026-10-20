Rajouri/Jammu, Oct 20: A grenade was found abandoned near a temple in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting police to rush a bomb disposal squad to the spot, officials said.

The explosive device was noticed by some children playing with construction material near a temple in Chattyar village, the officials said.

They said the village head subsequently informed the local police station, following which a police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad, was rushed to the area.

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The grenade was later destroyed in a controlled explosion at an isolated location nearby, with no damage reported, the officials said.

They said police have launched an investigation to ascertain how the grenade reached the village.

A preliminary report suggested that the grenade is believed to have been carried into the village along with construction material, the officials said. (AGENCIES)