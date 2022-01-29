Grenade attack on security personnel in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 29: Militants hurled a grenade on security personnel in the Maharaj Bazar area of the city here on Saturday, but there was no immediate report of any casualty, police said.

At about 4:30 PM, terrorists lobbed the grenade targeting a team of CRPF and police personnel at Maharaja Bazar Chowk here, a police official said.

He said no loss of life or injury in the explosion has been reported.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said. (Agencies)