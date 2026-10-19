Greenzo Energy raises  Rs 251 cr to fund growth plans

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Greenzo Energy has secured Rs 251 crore through multiple funding rounds to support its growth plans, the company said on Monday.

Greenzo Energy plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand indigenous electrolyser manufacturing capacity, strengthen backward integration, advance research and development, support working capital requirements, and accelerate project execution.

"Cumulative capital raised across three rounds reaches Rs 251 crore (USD 26.4 million), with the latest round of Rs 130 crore," the company said. (PTI)