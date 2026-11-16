Green Valley Chandyar lifts Freedom Cup title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 15: Green Valley Chandyar defeated Shivay Eleven by 13 runs to clinch the title in the 16th edition of the Freedom Cup Cricket Tournament, organised by Bharat Sports Club Bani with the support of NHPC Sewa-II Power Station, Mashka, and in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police at Government Degree College playground, Bani. A total of 16 teams participated in the five-day tournament.

Batting first in the final after winning the toss, Green Valley Chandyar scored 82 runs for four wickets in the allotted 10 overs, with Mubarak Ali contributing 26 runs. In reply, Shivay Eleven managed 69 runs in 10 overs. Green Valley captain Mohammad Yaseen led from the front with three wickets to guide his team to victory.

Advertisement

Mohammad Yaseen was adjudged man of the series and best bowler for claiming 11 wickets, including two hat-tricks, while Mubarak Ali received the man of the match award for his batting performance in the final.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 15,000.

Sandeep Kumar from NHPC and Advocate Kajal Rajput attended the closing ceremony as chief guests. SHO Bani Pawan Kumar, along with local sports enthusiasts and prominent personalities, was also present.

Dilip Kumar, member of the organising committee, said 16 teams participated in the tournament. Bharat Sports Club Vice President Aluddin Bhatt said the event aimed to promote the message of 'Say No to Drugs, Yes to Sports'. He added that the club had been organising the Freedom Cup for the past 16 years to encourage local youth to participate in sports and stay away from drug abuse.

As per the tournament rules, each team was allowed 15 players, including a maximum of four players from outside Bani Tehsil, while the remaining players had to be local residents.