Great To See Thousands March In Delhi Demanding Democratic Rights: CM Omar

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said it was great to see the large number of people marching with the INDIA bloc in Delhi for the protection of democratic rights.

Opposition MPs and leaders, accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists, on Monday started their "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court to submit a petition on their "vote chori" charge and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Great to see tens of thousands march with the INDIA bloc in Delhi today demanding that the democratic rights of citizens are protected. We stand together in this fight," Abdullah said in a post on X.