Great sense of pride in visiting birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi: CEC Gynaesh Kumar

Ahmedabad, Sep 10: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday arrived in Gujarat on a two‑day visit, saying he felt a deep sense of pride in coming to the birthplace and "karmabhumi" of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The CEC visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and was informed about its renovation project. He also visited the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Gandhinagar as part of a programme highlighting Gujarat's cultural heritage.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer Sandeep Sagale, Ahmedabad Collector Bhavya Verma and other officials welcomed the CEC at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

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"I feel a great sense of pride in visiting this place. Gujarat has been both the birthplace and the 'karmabhumi' for great luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Kumar told media persons after landing.

"Today and tomorrow, I will engage in dialogue through various programmes with the members of Ahmedabad Management Association, as well as with the dedicated Booth level Officers (BLOs), vice-chancellors, principals, and students of Gujarat," he added.

After arriving here, Kumar visited Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In the visitors' book there, he wrote: "It is an honour for me to visit the sacred place from where the message of world peace and humanity spread."

The CEC will visit the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) premises later in the day and interact with people on the topic of 'Election Management in India - the World's Largest Democracy'.

On the second day of the visit, he will interact with more than 500 BLOs from across the state at the Atal Kalam Hall, Gujarat University. Thereafter, he will interact with over 1,000 members of the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) at the AUDA Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

An informative session on ECINET, described by the Election Commission as an operational "All Solutions Platform" for elections, will also be held during the programme.

The interactions with BLOs and ELC members have been organised by the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer's team as part of the "Transparency from Roll to Poll" initiative, a press note said. (PTI)