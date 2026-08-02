Tirthankar Mitra

Performances of Dick Parry, the brilliant saxophone player appears to have somewhat low key response for him. His sax lines were brilliantly crafted. Millions loved it. But they did not know his name. Yet it became one of the most recognizable sounds in rock music history. The Soul Committee, a local band gave him his first professional stage. His death this week has given a big jolt to millions of his fans throughout the world.

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Born in 1942 in Kentford, Suffolk, England, Parry grew up in Cambridge. The entire arc of his career would be shaped by his friendship with a guitarist David Gilmour. Parry honed his craft in the 1960s in the Cambridge music scene. The 1970s ushered him into the hall of fame in the pantheon of rock music.

By the early '70s, Gilmour was the lead guitarist of Pink Floyd. He reached out to his old friend. And Parry stepped into one of the most consequential session roles in rock music. What followed enthralled the listeners and announced Parry 's arrival in the rock music world.

Dark Side of the Moon (1973) was arguably the maiden signal of Parry's skills. His tenor saxophone solos on "Money" and "Us and Them" cemented his fame. They were more than mere embellishments. They became definite emotional pillars of an album that spent years on the charts. It sold over 50 million copies. Now there was no way to overlook or ignore Parry.

More laurels were awaiting him. As his saxophone soared through "Shine on You Crazy Diamond" Parry became an inseparable part of Pink Floyd's sound. Every tour with the band between 1973 and 1977, Parry was a valuable member who performed live with the band. But he stepped away from music entirely once the tours were over.

For years, he made his home at a village near Cambridge. He appeared to have had his last bow. But it was not to be. A Christmas card from Gilmour in 1994 brought him back to the rock circuit.

Rejoining Pink Floyd for a world tour, be stood on Live 8 Stage in 2005 in Hyde Park for the band's legendary reunion performance. He once again played "Money' for hundreds of millions. Parry continued performing with Gilmour. On an Island World tour, he added glass harmonica and keyboards with saxophone.

Parry's versatility stretched far beyond any single genre. Proficient in saxophone, he brought an unmistakable feel and tone to every recording he touched. It is usually the guitarists and song writers who are elevated to the demi-god status in realm of rock music. The saxophone has had an uneasy relationship with rock music.

But Parry's saxophone held its own with rare artistry. It stood it's ground amid Gilmour's riffs, Richard Wright's keys and Roger Waters' words. Parry left a quiet, enduring legacy of a true sideman. His instrument made songs unforgettable, hummed and played by fans all over the world. (IPA Service)