New Delhi, Oct 21: The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over the recent violence in Manipur, saying the continuing bloodshed in the strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asked how many more innocent lives must be lost before they act.

"Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP's incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Kharge said on X.

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Since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 are forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions, he said.

Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy, Kharge said.

"The BJP's political machinations, from imposing President's Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament," Kharge said.

He further said that the continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

"PM Modi and HM Amit Shah must answer three questions: What happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023? What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state?" Kharge said.

What action has been taken on the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee's recommendations, he asked.

Kharge questioned why thousands of people are still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps.

What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families, he further asked.

"After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act?" Kharge said.

Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace, he asserted.

"As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP's political expediency," Kharge said.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported. (PTI)