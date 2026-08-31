Grand Shobha Yatra marks Janmashtami celebrations in Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 30: On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a grand Shobha Yatra was taken out from Shri Narsingh Temple, Ghagwal, here today.

The procession was flagged off by SDM Ghagwal Kawaljit Singh Bali, with a large number of devotees participating with great enthusiasm and religious fervour.

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The atmosphere across the area remained charged with devotion as devotees raised chants in praise of Lord Krishna and sang devotional hymns.

The Shobha Yatra commenced from the Narsingh Temple and passed through several villages, including Jasath, Harsath, Sanura, Lala Chak, Malani and Rajpura, before returning to the temple premises.

Throughout the procession, devotees celebrated Janmashtami by singing bhajans and chanting praises of Lord Krishna.

On the conclusion of the yatra, devotees offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Speaking on the occasion, former DDC member Suresh Kumar Falli said, “Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal and reverence to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.”

“The Shobha Yatra also conveyed a message of religious harmony, cultural unity and communal brotherhood in the region,” he added.

The event was attended by Ghagwal Tehsildar Shakeel Ahmed, BJP leaders Rashpal Verma and Saurav Sharma, Hitesh Verma along with committee members and many other local residents.