Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya Made Possible By Stalwarts Like Ashok Singhal: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid glowing tributes to VHP leader late Ashok Singhal, marking his birth centenary, and said the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya could be constructed because of stalwarts like him who selflessly immersed themselves in the effort to make it possible.

In a signed op-ed article published in major newspapers a day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader's birth anniversary, Modi said Singhal was blessed with remarkable clarity of thought, and one area where it was clearly seen was his belief that the "country's society needs to be harmonious" and that "the message of brotherhood has to be reaffirmed".

The prime minister said no mention of Singhal is complete without recalling his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

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"Who can forget his address at the Boat Club Rally in 1991? Or the defining image of an injured and bleeding Ashok Ji at the peak of the movement. Today, if there is a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it is because of stalwarts like him who selflessly immersed themselves in the effort to make it possible," he said.

Modi said Singhal would have been the happiest person on seeing the Ram temple take shape in Ayodhya.

The firebrand Hindutva leader was born on September 27, 1926 and died on November 17, 2015.

The prime minister said Singhal worked towards strengthening social unity and equality, and he firmly believed that there could be no distinction of any kind in society and that every individual deserved equal dignity and respect.

He said it was the late leader's thought that the first brick of the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be laid by Kameshwar Choupal, a grassroots VHP worker from Bihar who hailed from the marginalised section of society.

"At a Dharm Sansad in Kashi (Varanasi), he decided that the Dom Raja would be honoured and went on to work with him as part of various community efforts," Modi said.

Singhal's mind was constantly running, thinking about what more one can do for those on the margins of society, according to the prime minister.

Calling Singhal a great personality committed to nation-building, Modi said that over several decades, he saw the VHP leader work day and night, and he would very often undertake long and difficult travels to the remotest of areas.

Singhal was particularly passionate about travelling across tribal areas of Gujarat, the prime minister said, adding that his own experience with Singhal in the aftermath of the 2001 Kutch earthquake was unforgettable.

"Whenever any part of the nation was affected by a natural disaster, Ashok Ji was either among the first to reach there himself or among those guiding 'karyakartas' (workers) to help those affected," he said.

"This spirit of compassion and care for others is something that came to Ashok Ji very early in his life," he said.

The prime minister said that starting September 27, the birth centenary of an outstanding personality who brought together spiritual pursuit, cultural awakening and decades of dedicated organisational work will be celebrated.

"I consider it a privilege that I had innumerable opportunities to interact with Ashok Ji and receive his affection. One of the earliest instances dates back to 1981, when I was a young karyakarta going about the organisational duties given to me," he said and recalled a handwritten letter from Singhal he had received, talking about an important upcoming programme and assigning a few tasks.

Modi further said Singhal hailed from a very illustrious and prosperous family. His father, Mahavir Singhal, was a distinguished administrator, while one of his brothers, B P Singhal, went on to become a police officer and later an MP.

Another brother, Modi said, V P Singhal, was the chief secretary of Tripura when the state was just formed, and other family members succeeded in the world of commerce and agriculture.

"But from a young age, Ashok Ji was attracted to something else altogether – the revival of Bharat and bringing glory to Maa Bharti's children," he said.

Growing up in Prayagraj, the prime minister said, Singhal would sit for hours on the banks of the Sangam. "The river naturally interested him, but so did the people who came, such as saints, seers and devotees. It nurtured an understanding of India's cultural ethos and strengthened his intention to do something for society," he said.

Modi said this desire to live for others drew Singhal to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and he embraced every responsibility that came his way with enthusiasm, discipline and a sense of duty.

He said Singhal nurtured institutions and movements through persistence and hard work.

The VHP leader was blessed with a formidable voice and an oratory that could hold an entire gathering in its spell, Modi said.

"Equally noteworthy was his care for fellow karyakartas. Anyone who came into contact with him could not help but marvel at his remarkable simplicity. He shared a deep bond with the Sant Samaj and commanded immense respect among saints and seers across the country. They valued his counsel and listened to him with great regard," he said.

The prime minister said his mind goes back to two instances which brought out the "legendary persona" of Singhal.

He said the first was in 1993, when the VHP organised a convention in the USA to mark 100 years since Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address.

"The vision to host such a conference overseas, the planning and the bringing together of diverse stakeholders revealed the organisational genius of Ashok Ji," he said.

The second instance, Modi said, is from the year 2000 when the World Hindu Conference was organised in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

"I could see how his presence ignited so much enthusiasm among other delegates. After my address, his words of appreciation were a very moving experience for me. I saw yet again how his encouragement filled every karyakarta with so much energy," he said.

The prime minister said that beyond nation-building, Singhal had two areas that were very close to his heart: education (especially Vedic education) and music.

"As the MP from Varanasi, I feel very proud that the city I represent, the eternal Kashi, has played its part in Shri Ashok Singhal Ji's life," he said.

Modi said Singhal was educated at Banaras Hindu University and was also known to be a good student.

Singhal was closely associated with the 'Ekal Vidyalaya' initiative, which worked to extend basic education to remote villages, especially among tribal communities, he said.

The prime minister said Singhal was a voracious reader, as well as a good listener, and he always told younger workers to read as much as possible.

"Those who knew Ashok Ji closely knew how well he sang! I recall meetings in Nagpur, where he would sing the 'Ekal Geet', leaving everyone mesmerised and setting the tone for the meeting," he said.

Marking Singhal's birth centenary, Modi urged that efforts be made to ensure more youngsters learn about his legacy and greatness.

"And let us renew our pledge to realise his dreams for our nation and our people," he said. (Agencies)