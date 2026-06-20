Grand function at Jia Pota marks Coronation Anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: A grand function was held at Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor, to commemorate the Coronation Anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the erstwhile Dogra Kingdom.

The event recreated the historic grandeur of the Coronation Ceremony, with MLA Akhnoor Mohan Lal Bhagat, the chief guest, and MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana reviving vivid images of the historic occasion. Imaginary scenes depicting the arrival of decorated elephants, horses and camels, the presence of legendary Sikh and Dogra warriors and rulers, renowned Sikh and Hindu priests and scholars, and the elaborate decorations that once adorned Jia Pota were presented before the gathering.

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The programme was jointly organized by the Raj Tilak Celebration Committee and the Gurudwara Prabandak Committee, Akhnoor, under the chairmanship of K P Singh and Ranbir Singh, respectively.

This year’s celebrations were conducted in two phases—morning and evening sessions. Renowned Sikh religious scholars and priests from Amritsar and the USA addressed the gathering, highlighting over two centuries of history and the significant contributions of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Maharaja Gulab Singh as great warriors and administrators.

The historic event commenced with prayer recitals by Sikh priests at Jia Pota, followed by ceremonial rituals performed at the Raj Tilak platform by Mohan Lal Bhagat, K P Singh, Ranbir Singh, committee members and local residents. Renowned Pahari folk singer Aasha Kesar, a native of Akhnoor, along with her troupe, added colour and cultural vibrancy to the celebrations through captivating performances.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan Lal Bhagat proposed the inclusion of Jia Pota in the Jammu tourism circuit linking Katra, Shiv Khori, Jia Pota, the Buddhist sites at Ambaran, Jhiri and major temples of Jammu.

Among those present were Col Karan Singh, president, Dogra Sadar Sabha; Mandeep Singh, president, Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) along with Rajan Singh (former president); Arjun Singh; Col C D Singh; Aman Singh, former secretary, J&K Cultural Academy; J S Jalmeria; Col J P Singh; Brig Vijay Sagar; and Dr K C Bhagat.

The function concluded late in the evening with a vote of thanks presented by Tejinder Singh, Member, Kissan Advisory Board.