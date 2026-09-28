Graduates question JKSSB MTS qualification bar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The JKSSB's qualification criteria for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment has come under question from unemployed youth, with graduates and postgraduates today claiming that they are being excluded from the recruitment process despite possessing higher educational qualifications.

In a representation, affected aspirants said the prescribed lower qualification has caused serious concern among candidates who have spent years preparing for Government recruitment examinations and are now finding themselves ineligible for an employment opportunity.

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The aspirants have sought a review of the eligibility criteria, arguing that possessing a higher educational qualification should not by itself disqualify a candidate from applying for an MTS post.

They have also sought clarification from the JKSSB and the concerned Government department on the rationale and policy basis for restricting eligibility in this manner.

They said many candidates had spent years preparing for Government recruitment examinations amid repeated recruitment delays and intense competition, making every employment opportunity significant for unemployed youth.

The aspirants have urged the JKSSB and the Government to examine the issue and allow affected candidates an opportunity to present their concerns.

They have also sought public discussion on the eligibility criteria and clarification from the competent authorities.

The representation said the demand was not aimed at taking away anyone's rightful opportunity, but at seeking a "fair and transparent examination" of the eligibility criteria and an opportunity for qualified youth to participate in the recruitment process.