Goyal expresses confidence of  achieving USD 1 tr exports target

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed confidence that India would achieve USD 1 trillion in exports of goods and services during the current fiscal.

In 2025-26, the country's exports touched an all-time high of USD 863 billion.

"We have set a (target of) big growth in exports...we are looking at USD one trillion exports...and I am confident after looking at the first half numbers, that we will achieve this," Goyal said here at the curtain-raiser event for CII's Partnership Summit, which will be held in Vishakhapatnam on November 12-13.

He said that exports are growing despite global challenges.

"The world is building walls and India is building bridges," he said, adding that the 9 free trade agreements finalised by India will provide huge business opportunities for exporters.

The minister suggested industry chamber CII to set up FTA utilisation cells in states.

He added that the trade pacts provide export opportunities for agriculture as well as marine goods. (PTI)