Govts’ Rs 29 cr liability toward company led to EPF deposition delays: Comtech

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: The M/s Comtech Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. today said that the delay in the deposition of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) with Employees Provident Fund organisation (EPFO) was caused due to delay in release of payments by the Governments to the company.

The company in a statement told Excelsior that Government of Jammu and Kashmir and other Governments' liabilities towards Comtech is around Rs 29 crore which led to delay in EPF payments for which the company is already paying the interest.

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"As of date, approximately Rs 1.25 crore is outstanding from the State Health Agency (SHA) against bills already submitted by the Company. In addition, approximately Rs 10.50 crore is receivable from other departments operating in the same domain. The Company's total outstanding receivables across departments within and outside Jammu & Kashmir are approximately Rs 29 crore," the statement said.

"It is not an evasion but is delayed submission of statutory dues with Interest and the company is committed to minimize the delayed period of Statutory Dues".

The statement further said that delays in salary disbursements under certain projects, coupled with the non-release of substantial contractual payments, have created considerable working-capital constraints and affected the timely remittance of statutory contributions.

"The prolonged delay in the release of these legitimate receivables has placed significant pressure on the Company's cash flow and its ability to meet various financial commitments within the prescribed timelines."

"The situation has also resulted in recurring interest and statutory liabilities, with the Company's current monthly financial burden in this regard being approximately Rs 8 lakh. This is an additional financial strain that the Company is working to manage while prioritising the settlement of pending statutory contributions".

The company said that the statutory liabilities have already been acknowledged and declared by the Company and expiry of its project on 31 October 2026 won't impact it.

"The expiry of a project does not extinguish the Company's statutory obligations, nor does the Company intend to avoid them. The Company is already bearing the applicable interest and other statutory charges on outstanding liabilities, wherever levied, and is making sustained efforts to clear the pending contributions", it said.

"The Company's approach is to address these liabilities through the regularisation of statutory payments, recovery of outstanding receivables and mobilisation of the necessary funds. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring that the statutory entitlements of the employees are protected and that the pending dues are cleared on priority."

The statement said that the company is among only few which generates monthly ECRs where monthly committed liabilities to the Government are displayed.

"The Company had already submitted a detailed written reply to the SHA, Jammu and Kashmir, on 14 October 2026, addressing the notice dated 7 October 2026 and placing its factual, contractual and legal position on record," the statement said.

The statement said that one of the key challenges with the company is the change in the EPF challan generation process from July 2025. "Previously, separate challans were generated for individual projects. Under the revised system, the process has moved to one company, one consolidated challan, covering multiple projects under the Company's name".

"However, following the Company's representation to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the latest version of the system has enabled the facility to deposit contributions department-wise. This development is expected to provide greater flexibility in managing statutory payments across different projects and departments."