‘Youth's future increasingly uncertain’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 23: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today accused successive Governments of hollowing out the system in J&K, saying unemployment, recruitment irregularities and lack of opportunities were making the future of educated youth increasingly uncertain.

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Speaking to reporters in Ganderbal, Bukhari said young people worked hard throughout their academic careers but continued to face difficulties in securing employment even after completing their education and qualifying competitive examinations.

He said allegations of malpractices in recruitment examinations and delays in verification had further compounded the frustration of job aspirants, leaving many uncertain about their future despite their efforts.

"Where do you see Government jobs in J&K?" he asked, questioning the employment opportunities available to educated youth.

Bukhari said the difficulties faced by young people began in their school days and continued through colleges and universities, while the struggle for employment persisted even after graduation.

Accusing politicians who had been in power over the past 75 years of contributing to the deterioration of the system, he said those responsible for weakening it were now expressing concern over the very situation they had helped create.

"Maybe we too are included among the culprits somewhere-I won't say we aren't," he said, adding that those who had led the system should now take responsibility for its condition.

Referring to promises made under the slogan of 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir', Bukhari questioned claims of large-scale development and employment opportunities for young people, saying the ground situation did not reflect the aspirations raised through such promises.

He said people needed to distinguish between political promises and ground realities, adding that as long as they continued to live in a world of political slogans and unfulfilled dreams, politicians would keep exploiting their aspirations.

Bukhari also spoke about India-Pakistan relations, saying improved ties between the two countries would be beneficial for J&K.