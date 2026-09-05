Govt’s border healthcare promises stuck in procedural maze

Ambulance procurement, land formalities yet to be completed

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 4: The Government's much-welcomed announcements to strengthen emergency healthcare facilities in the vulnerable border districts of Jammu and Kashmir are yet to move beyond procedural formalities, with bullet-proof ambulances and dedicated emergency and accident hospitals still awaiting completion of various processes.

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On February 6, 2026, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the Government will purchase bullet-proof ambulances for the border districts, starting with two ambulances for Poonch and Tangdhar in Kupwara district during the Financial Year 2026-27.

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The announcement had generated considerable appreciation among residents of border areas, where civilian healthcare infrastructure faces additional challenges during shelling, cross-border incidents and other emergencies. However, several months later, there is still no clear timeline for when the specialised ambulances will actually become available.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that the Health and Medical Education Department had taken up the procurement process and sought technical specifications from the Police Department. The exercise, however, is yet to reach its logical conclusion. The delay has also triggered discussions within official circles over the manner in which the procurement should be handled.

"Since the technical specifications are to be provided by the Police Department and the ambulances are eventually expected to be placed at the disposal of police authorities in the border districts, a view has emerged that the procurement itself could be undertaken through the Police Department. The matter has also been referred to the Finance Department for its view", they added.

They further said, "as the basic formalities have yet not been completed, no officer either in the Health and Medical Education Department nor in the concerned district administration is in a position to specify any time-frame about the announcement becoming reality".

The situation is similar with the Chief Minister's other major announcement concerning specialised healthcare infrastructure in border areas. Omar Abdullah had proposed establishment of two dedicated emergency and accident hospitals-one at Uri and another at Poonch to strengthen critical healthcare infrastructure in border areas which are prone to shelling, cross-border incidents and natural emergencies.

"These hospitals will be equipped to provide 24×7 trauma care, emergency surgery and critical medical services, ensuring rapid medical response during accidents, disasters and security related incidents. This initiative will significantly enhance disaster preparedness and civilian safety in vulnerable border regions and reflects the Government's commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of people living in the most sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir", the Chief Minister had stated.

According to the sources, in Poonch the proposed facility has been decided to be established at Surankote, within the existing Community Health Centre (CHC). However, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still under formulation. The land identification process and related documentation are also being taken forward, but the project has not yet reached the stage where construction activity can commence.

The Uri project, meanwhile, appears to be comparatively ahead. Its DPR has already been prepared and land has been identified for the proposed hospital. Since adequate space is not available within the existing set-up, new land has been identified. The process for transfer of the identified land is currently underway, including completion and authentication of the requisite documentation, sources informed.

"The differing stages of the two projects underline the gap between announcement and execution. While the need for specialised emergency healthcare in border districts is widely recognised, the initiatives announced months ago are still caught up in technical specifications, DPR preparation, land identification and transfer-related formalities", sources said, adding "for residents of Poonch, Uri and other vulnerable border areas, the proposed facilities carry significance beyond routine healthcare infrastructure".

During shelling, accidents, natural emergencies or security-related incidents, timely trauma care can prove critical, making the availability of dedicated emergency facilities and protected ambulances particularly important.

"The proposed infrastructure is also expected to reduce the time taken to shift critically injured persons to advanced healthcare facilities during emergencies. In border areas, where road connectivity and movement can be disrupted during tense situations, having emergency care and specialised ambulances closer to vulnerable populations could prove crucial. Any further delay, therefore, could prolong the existing gap in emergency preparedness", sources further said.