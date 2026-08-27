Govt working towards new Indira Gandhi university campus in proposed Narela edu hub: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her Government was actively working towards providing the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) with a new campus in the proposed education hub in Narela.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the induction programme-2026 at the university, the chief minister said the proposed campus would enable more students to pursue higher education there.

"We want to make sure that not just 1,000, but a larger number of students from Delhi and across the country can study here," she said.

Advertisement

She said her Government was actively working towards providing IGDTUW with a new campus in the proposed education hub in Narela.

Addressing the students, Gupta said, "A new journey starts for the students today, a journey that might cause excitement and anxiety at the same time. But I am sure the girls present today are more than capable of following their dreams."

Established in 2013, IGDTUW was Asia's first Government-run women's technical university. It challenged the perception that technical education was a male-dominated field, she said.

"I am sure our daughters will lead in all fields. I want to congratulate them in advance," she added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Education Minister Ashish Sood were also present at the event.

Sood said IGDTUW had established a name for itself in innovation and technology.

Students of the university had secured packages worth crores of rupees through their dedication and hard work, he said.

"We need to understand what patriarchy is. We cannot smash patriarchy through hashtags. It will be smashed when daughters of IGDTUW sit in front of computer screens and write AI algorithms for India's security system," the minister said.

Sood said empowering women through education and technology was key to challenging traditional gender stereotypes.

The event also saw the unveiling of 'IGDTUW Times', a booklet documenting the journey of the university, its students and their achievements. (PTI)