Govt working to provide free 200 units of electricity, gas cylinders: Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today said the Omar Abdullah-led Government has fulfilled several key commitments made in its manifesto and is working to implement remaining promises, including free electricity and subsidized LPG cylinders.

Addressing a public gathering in Tral area of South Kashmir, Itoo said the Government has already enhanced marriage assistance benefits, introduced free bus services for women, and restored the previous academic calendar system.

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She added that the process of implementing free education is underway as announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the budget session. "The proposal for providing six free gas cylinders has already been approved and work on delivering 200 units of free electricity is in progress," Itoo said, accusing opposition parties of ignoring developmental measures undertaken by the Government.

The Minister said all departments have been made accountable and claimed progress has been made in infrastructure development, road construction, drinking water schemes, and the power sector over the past 19 months. "There was no accountability earlier. Today, every department is working towards delivering on the Government's commitments," she said.

Focusing on the health sector, Itoo acknowledged challenges but maintained that improvements have been made since the Government assumed office. "We started almost from zero in the health sector, education sector and other departments. There were serious difficulties, but to a large extent these problems have been addressed," she said.

According to the Minister, the Government appointed 509 doctors and deployed them to remote areas. Another batch of 426 doctors is awaiting completion of verifications before being posted to different regions.

She also highlighted staff shortages caused by retirements, noting that 626 posts have recently been referred to recruitment boards for selection. "We cannot simply install equipment where there are no doctors or trained personnel to operate it. Recruitment is necessary to ensure services function effectively," Itoo said.

The minister said dialysis facilities have been expanded to sub-district and district levels to reduce the burden on patients who previously had to travel to tertiary care institutions such as Government Medical College hospitals and SKIMS for treatment.

She further said oxygen generation facilities established during the COVID-19 pandemic but later rendered non-functional have been restored and made operational.

While conceding that the health sector has not been fully transformed, Itoo asserted that infrastructure improvements have been carried out on a large scale. "I will not say that we have repaired the health sector 100 percent, but I can confidently say that we have improved it substantially," she said.

Referring to recent visits to healthcare facilities in Awantipora and Tral, the minister said the Government is working to make dialysis units fully functional and address deficiencies identified during inspections.