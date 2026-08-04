Govt working to ensure welfare schemes reach every eligible household: Itoo

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Itoo today said the Government was working to ensure that welfare schemes reach every eligible household and called for greater public awareness so that people could avail themselves of benefits under various social welfare programmes.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an awareness camp in Baramulla district, Itoo said the programme was organised to spread awareness about schemes being implemented by the Social Welfare Department, including those under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Women Development Corporation (WDC) and the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation.

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"The awareness camp was held so that all the social welfare schemes are known to as many people as possible. These schemes should reach every home so that every household can benefit," she said.

The Minister said the Government, under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is making efforts to ensure that benefits reach all eligible people. "We are trying to provide this benefit to all the eligible people in the welfare state," she said.

Itoo said appointment orders were also distributed during the programme and that the department was working to extend benefits under rehabilitation initiatives. "We are trying to ensure that the schemes being implemented benefit everyone. There should be awareness in every house so that people come forward and take advantage of these schemes," she said.

On marriage assistance, the Minister said eligible beneficiaries could receive financial assistance even after marriage, provided the required documents are submitted.

"The main documents are required. Once the documents are submitted, the case can be sanctioned immediately," she added.

She acknowledged that sanctions could sometimes be delayed because of procedural requirements or the non-availability of funds, but said the assistance remained available even after the marriage had taken place.