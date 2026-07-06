LUCKNOW: (Jul 6) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held Janata Darshan at his official residence here and said that his government is working for the welfare of the state's 25 crore people.

Assuring needy people of housing and extending full financial assistance for the treatment of those suffering from serious illnesses, Adityanath said, "Our government is working for the welfare of 25 crore people of the state, considering service to humanity as service to God."

During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath accepted visitors' applications and referred them to the concerned administrative and police officials for necessary action, directing that all grievances be resolved in a timely and effective manner