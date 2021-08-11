Govt working for development, welfare schemes for people: LG

Kashmir has changed for good despite forced militancy: GOC

Srinagar, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the Government is working its best to reach out to the last person in the queue with development and welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering at Bungus Valley Festival, the LG said that for a change in J&K, everyone has to play their part including the people and security forces besides the civil administration.

He maintained that efforts are being made to explore the unexplored destinations and people from different places are visiting here.

The main aim of tourism is not just to visit different places rather contribute towards the development and social progress.

The LG said that with the flow of tourists, progress and development starts to happen even when the basic amenities are available to people. “We all need to work on this beautiful place together,” he said while praising Army for organizing Bungus Festival in border district Kupwara.

Sinha said that poor people live in Bungus valley and the development has been distant from them in last year. “I have held meetings with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and concerned Deputy Commissioner to mitigate their sufferings”, he said.

He said that people living here were not able to enjoy the forest rights Act but after the formal announcement of the Act and its implementation, the rights will be given to the people.

He directed the forest department to facilitate the people in constructing their houses and not to act as a hindrance if they collect the fallen trees within the forests.

Pointing at the DC Kupwara, the LG said that 2000 households should be facilitated with safe drinking water in the shorter possible time and the concerned department be directed to start the work on ground. He also said that this Bungus festival is very special.

“The tourism department along with the Army will ensure and facilitate the people visiting this place in times to come”, he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey today said that Kashmir has changed for good despite the forced militancy.

while the events organized by Army across the valley are witnessing an “enthusiastic crowd.”

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of the Bungus Valley Festival, the Lt Gen Pandey said that the Lieutenant Governor has already given the directions and the facilities for commoners in border areas will be made available soon.

“This place (Bungus) is just eight kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and similarly there are bases in Keran, Tulail, Machil, Tangdhar, and Uri. Festival and other activities will continue to be organised in these areas,” he said.

He said that the army will provide all the best possible facilities to facilitate the administration to construct mobile towers and provide facilities required for daily usage for the people of border villages.

The GoC termed the visit of the LG Manoj Sinha to Bungus as landmark stating that the event conducted is awesome and it will send a message across.

“There are many other places like Bungus. This Kashmir valley is the safest place for tourists because of the people of Kashmir,” the army officer said.

“Similar events are ongoing across Kashmir despite the militancy which is being forced on the people. “Kashmir has changed for good,” he said.

He said that a massive crowd witnessed and enjoyed the two-day-long Bungus festival which depicts the direction of Kashmir today and similar enthusiasm is witnessed at other functions organized by the Army across the valley.

“People must visit Bungus so that native people will get a medium to earn a livelihood,” he suggested.