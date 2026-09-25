Govt will face crisis if reshuffle undertaken : LoP

Targets Govt on cylinders, power

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today called the promise of six free LPG cylinders as "lies, fraud and deception," questioning how the commitment would be fulfilled by the Government

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Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of third day of the ongoing assembly session, Sharma accused the Government of failing to deliver on its earlier promise of 200 units of free electricity.

"It has been two years. Give 24 cylinders to everyone's houses. If they are not able to do it, then why are you lying again in the name of AAY?" he asked.

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The LoP said people continue to raise issues including delayed deliveries and the demands of National Health Mission employees, and accused the Government of failing to address them.

Asked whether the Omar Abdullah Government had failed to solve people's problems, Sharma said, "When the Chief Minister is not capable, then he has to fail."

He also criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's political leadership, saying, "I have told him that he is politically SRO 43."

Sharma said the Government had been promising a Cabinet reshuffle for the past two years but lacked the political will to carry it out.

"They don't have the guts to reshuffle the Cabinet," Sharma said, adding that the Government and the party would face a crisis if the reshuffle was undertaken.