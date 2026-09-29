Govt using statehood resolution to push for autonomy, Art 370: Mankotia

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: BJP MLA Baldev Singh Mankotia today accused the National Conference Government of using the Statehood resolution to push a demand for restoration of Article 370, 35A and the pre-1953 position, alleging that the move was aimed at putting restoration of Statehood "in cold storage".

Mankotia described the resolution as "illegal and unconstitutional" and alleged that its passage by the Assembly sent a message that the National Conference Government was seeking autonomy rather than restoration of Statehood.

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"The resolution, which is illegal and unconstitutional, was introduced by them and opposed by the BJP, but they passed it. By doing this, the NC Government sent a message that they do not want Statehood, but want autonomy," Mankotia told reporters after the day's proceedings of the Assembly.

He questioned how the Government could seek autonomy when it had yet to secure restoration of Statehood. "If they are not getting Statehood, how are they going to get autonomy?" he said.

Mankotia said the BJP had decided to support the Government if it brought a resolution seeking restoration of Statehood, arguing that the party wanted Statehood to be restored immediately.

He, however, alleged that the National Conference was using the Statehood issue as a cover to pursue autonomy and the pre-1953 position.

"Under the garb of Statehood, they want autonomy and pre-53 position, which they cannot get," he said.

Mankotia further alleged that the move was aimed at putting the demand for Statehood on the back burner and "betraying Kashmiris".