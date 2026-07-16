Govt unveils Rs 1.9 lakh cr semiconductor, mobile phone manufacturing push

Cabinet clears new National Investment Policy

NEW DELHI, July 15:

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two major manufacturing initiatives with a combined outlay of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore (USD 22 billion) to expand India's semiconductor ecosystem, scale up mobile phone production and strengthen its position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

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The government approved the Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 programme to accelerate semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities, alongside the Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) aimed at increasing domestic production, boosting exports and deepening local value addition in the mobile phone industry.

The semiconductor programme builds on the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission and will focus on six key areas - chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging and testing, research and development, and talent development.

"We will be self-reliant in the production of indigenous chips by the end of this programme," Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a news briefing.

The government expects the new scheme to attract investments of around Rs 4 lakh crore and lead to semiconductor production worth Rs 2 lakh crore during the scheme period.

The Union Cabinet also approved a Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme to provide production-linked incentives to manufacturers over five years from fiscal year 2026-27 to 2030-31, Vaishnaw said.

Incentives will range from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent on eligible mobile phone sales, with additional support for domestic sourcing of key components and for Indian companies investing in product design and research.

The government expects the mobile phone scheme to drive cumulative production of around Rs 39 lakh crore during its tenure, significantly increase exports and generate about 60,000 direct jobs.

India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, with 99.2 per cent of mobile phones used domestically now manufactured within the country. Mobile phones became India's largest exported product category in 2025, overtaking traditional export segments such as diesel fuel and cut diamonds.

Semicon 2.0 aims to encourage the development of semiconductor intellectual property, commercial and strategic chip designs, and manufacturing capabilities for critical components required across sectors. The programme will provide support to companies involved in semiconductor machinery, materials, chemicals and gases while seeking to attract additional fabrication plants to India.

A government statement issued after the Cabinet meeting said the initiative would strengthen supply chain resilience and help establish India as a key semiconductor design and manufacturing destination. The country's first semiconductor fabrication unit is expected to begin operations in 2028.

The programme also seeks to expand Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) capabilities, while advancing research into more sophisticated chip technologies.

India's semiconductor push has already resulted in approvals for 12 manufacturing projects with a combined investment of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

These include a silicon fabrication plant, a silicon carbide facility, an integrated gallium nitride micro-LED display unit and nine packaging facilities, catering to sectors such as automobiles, telecommunications, consumer electronics, aerospace and industrial equipment.

The Union Cabinet also approved a National Investment Policy 2026 to create fresh domestic urea capacity of 10 million tonne and make India self-reliant in the most widely consumed fertiliser in the country.

The new investment framework, approved in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will support the setting up of 8-9 new natural gas-based plants.

"India's import dependence has come down due to the addition of six new plants in the last decade. Creation of an additional 8-9 new plants will help the country meet its complete requirement locally and make it self-reliant in this fertiliser," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting.

Urea requirement is rising by 5 per cent per annum. India's urea production is around 30 million tonne against the demand of 40 million tonne. The gap of 10 million tonne is met through imports. The policy approved today aims to create additional urea capacity and become self-reliant, he said.

The Union Cabinet also approved two highway projects for Varanasi, entailing a total investment of nearly Rs 25,500 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the development of a 43.218-kilometre link connecting NH-31 and the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna to decongest Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh.

The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including the main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps, and service roads, and will be implemented by the NHAI under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

According to an official statement, the corridor is a major component of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and will provide seamless connectivity between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station, while substantially improving access to Varanasi Ring Road, Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the ghats of Varanasi and the adjoining Chandauli region.

The statement said that the project, designed for an operating speed of 80-100 km/h, will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 40 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 50 per cent. (PTI)