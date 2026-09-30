Govt undertakes adequate relief, restoration measures in flood-affected Poonch, Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The Government today informed the House that adequate measures have been undertaken for relief and restoration in Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Pir Panjal region, affected by recent flash floods and landslides.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, was replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Ajaz Ahmad Jan, on behalf of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who holds the portfolio of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction,

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The Dy CM stated that the situation is being closely monitored, with efforts focused on restoration of road connectivity and essential services, preparation of an action plan for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure and disbursement of approved relief among affected families.

Regarding the relief measures, the Government informed that Rs 400 lakh were approved for Poonch, of which, Rs 216.379 lakh were made available under SDRF and disbursed to affected families. In addition, Rs 137 lakh received under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund have been fully utilized and disbursed.

In Rajouri, Rs 218.14 lakh have been disbursed under SDRF as per prescribed norms while Rs 281 lakh received under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund are being provided to 377 affected beneficiaries.

On the action plan for permanent restoration of roads, bridges, water supply, power and other affected public infrastructure, the Government said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared and are under active consideration. In Poonch, DPRs amounting Rs 21,403.92 lakh have been prepared covering education, power distribution, roads and bridges, power, water supply and khuls.

In Rajouri, DPRs amounting Rs 46,022.57 lakh have been prepared for works under the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department and Sub-Transmission infrastructure.

Giving details of casualties and damage to private property, the government said that in Poonch, the flash floods and landslides claimed 14 lives while eight persons remain missing and two were injured. Besides, 379 houses, around 200 livestock and 44 poultry birds were affected while 217.7 hectares of agricultural land and 2 hectares of horticulture land were damaged.

In Rajouri, four persons lost their lives while 432 houses were affected and 48 livestock were lost.

On restoration of connectivity and essential infrastructure, the government said that in Poonch, 388 roads, 55 bridges, 72 water supply schemes and 29 power distribution transformer stations/transformers were damaged. All roads and 11 bridges have been temporarily restored while other essential infrastructure has also been restored on a temporary basis.

In Rajouri, 562 roads/bridges, 5,283 poles, 27 distribution transformers, 228 water supply schemes, 112 irrigation and flood control schemes, 23 schools, eight health infrastructure units, 1.9 hectares of horticulture land and 517 hectares of agricultural land were affected or damaged. Temporary restoration of the affected infrastructure was completed within one month of the calamity.

The Government said that the existing institutional mechanism involving concerned line departments and district administrations is in place for coordinated assessment, restoration and rehabilitation of affected infrastructure and essential services.

The House was further informed that the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for deputation of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for on-the-spot assessment of the situation arising from flash floods, floods, cloudbursts and landslides during the 2026 monsoon in Jammu and Kashmir.