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Home / Videos / Govt Trying Best to Fast Pace Development in Every Area: CM Omar Abdullah

Govt Trying Best to Fast Pace Development in Every Area: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is making every effort to ensure development across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his visit to Beerwah is aimed at advancing development works in the constituency ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:09 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is making every effort to ensure development across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his visit to Beerwah is aimed at advancing development works in the constituency

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