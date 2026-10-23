Govt Trying Best to Fast Pace Development in Every Area: CM Omar Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is making every effort to ensure development across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his visit to Beerwah is aimed at advancing development works in the constituency ...
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is making every effort to ensure development across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his visit to Beerwah is aimed at advancing development works in the constituency
Advertisement
Advertisement