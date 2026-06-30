Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Govt Transfers 284 State Tax, Excise Inspectors In J&K

Govt Transfers 284 State Tax, Excise Inspectors In J&K

JAMMU, Jun 30: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 284 State Tax Inspectors and Excise Inspectors with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:36 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Jun 30: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 284 State Tax Inspectors and Excise Inspectors with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner