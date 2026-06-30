Govt Transfers 284 State Tax, Excise Inspectors In J&K
JAMMU, Jun 30: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 284 State Tax Inspectors and Excise Inspectors with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Jun 30: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 284 State Tax Inspectors and Excise Inspectors with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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