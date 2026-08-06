Govt transfers 13 Labour and Employment Deptt officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of 13 officers in the Labour and Employment Department with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

According to an order issued by the department, the officers have been posted as Assistant Labour Commissioners and Assistant Directors (Employment) at various districts across the Union Territory.

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As per the order issued, Mukhlis Ali, JKAS, who was serving as Assistant Director Employment, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Employment, Baramulla, with the additional charge of Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Baramulla.

Suninderjeet Kour, JKAS, who was awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as ALC, Samba, while Amil Khateeb, JKAS, has been transferred from the Joint Directorate of Employment, Kashmir, to serve as ALC Kupwara with additional charge of Assistant Director Employment, Kupwara.

Himani Jerath, JKAS, shifted from ALC Samba to ALC, JKBOCWWB, and posts Muneer Hussain, JKAS, as Assistant Director Employment, Kathua, with additional charge of ALC Kathua.

Amit Kumar, JKAS, has been shifted from ALC Ramban to ALC Kishtwar, while Mohammad Arif Mughal moves from ALC Poonch to ALC Rajouri.

Shabnam Arif has been posted as Assistant Director Employment in DECC Srinagar, Pradyot Gupta has been transferred to ALC Doda with additional charge of Assistant Director Employment, Doda and Rahil Amin, JKAS, has been posted as Assistant Director Employment, Kulgam, with additional charge of ALC Kulgam.

Zamir Ahmad, JKAS, from ALC Budgam to ALC Poonch, Piyusha Khajuria, JKAS, from ALC Kathua to Assistant Director Employment, Ramban, with additional charge of ALC Ramban, and Rabia Iqbal, from ALC Bandipora to ALC Budgam.