Around 20 posts likely to be available

*Vacancies of 9 retirees, beyond 2020 Select List to be determined

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, Nov 24: The Government will shortly set the process in motion for induction of next batch of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers into IAS amid indications that around 20 posts will be available for inductions including nine which will be declared vacant as they were given to retired officers in formal notification issued in August this year.

Fourteen serving and nine retired JKAS officers were inducted into IAS on August 28 this year. Significantly, the inductions took place after nearly four years because of legal wrangles and even years haven't been allotted to the inducted officers so far leading to delay in postings of some of them.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Officials told the Excelsior that once the years of inductions are allotted to 14 serving officers, some of them may be shifted to other States/Union Territories as they have become part of AGMUT cadre.

"As nine posts of IAS from induction quota of Jammu and Kashmir were given to retired JKAS officers, they will be treated as vacant once the process for fresh induction of JKAS officers into IAS is initiated by the UT administration, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Posts beyond Select Lists of 2020 are to be counted,'' they said, adding around 20 posts are expected to be available for induction of JKAS officers into IAS with the beginning of new year.

Asserting that the inductions are held up only if there is a legal dispute especially among those who are likely to figure in the selection list, sources attributed delay of four years in last induction list, formally released on August 28, 2026, also to this aspect.

"The quota for Select Lists beyond 2020 for induction of JKAS officers into IAS is being worked out,'' the sources said.

As per the provisions, 66 percent of total posts of IAS in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are reserved for direct recruits and 33 percent for promotion of JKAS officers into IAS. The UPA Government had, however, changed the ratio to 50:50 i.e. 50 percent posts were given to Regular Recruits and 50 percent to JKAS officers.

However, the BJP-led NDA Government after coming to power in 2014 switched over to old provision of 66:33 for IAS as well as IPS officers on the ground that all States and Union Territories have one provision and Jammu and Kashmir can't be an exception.

With Jammu and Kashmir now part of AGMUT cadre, the officers of All India Services are posted in the States/UTs which are part of the it including Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep.

However, all 14 JKAS officers inducted into IAS on August 28, 2026 are presently serving in Jammu and Kashmir as they haven't been allotted the year of induction so far which determines seniority of the officers. Once this is done, some of them may be posted out of Jammu and Kashmir and given the States/Union Territories which are part of AGMUT cadre, the sources said.

This was after nearly four years that the JKAS officers were inducted into IAS in August this year as the last induction took place on August 4, 2022 when 16 JKAS officers made it to the IAS. Since then, the inductions didn't take place despite identification of vacancies because of legal wrangles.

A total of 28 JKAS officers were cleared for induction on July 8, 2022 but 11 of them were later dropped as eight had retired from the services, two refused induction and one had died while fate of another was kept in sealed cover.

Induction of JKAS officers into IAS was not carried out for nearly 12 years because of seniority disputes, legal hurdles etc from 2010 to 2022.