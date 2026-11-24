Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has approved the transfer of five kanals of land at Estate Hadipora, Tehsil Watergam, Baramulla, to the Social Welfare Department for establishing a dedicated school for children with special needs.

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The proposed institution will provide specialised educational facilities, therapeutic support and skill development opportunities to children with special needs, enabling them to access education in an inclusive and supportive environment. The initiative is aimed at promoting their independence, confidence, empowerment and meaningful participation in society.

The initiative reflects the Government's focus on extending the benefits of development and social welfare to all sections of society, particularly those who require additional care, support and institutional assistance.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Government has continued to emphasise the welfare and social security of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections. Particular attention is being given to strengthening social welfare infrastructure, improving access to essential services and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance and support they are entitled to.

The Chief Minister has consistently stressed the need for a more inclusive and compassionate society in which every citizen, irrespective of economic or physical limitations, has the opportunity to live with dignity, access essential services and realise their potential.

The establishment of the proposed school in Baramulla is another step towards strengthening the support system for children with special needs and expanding opportunities for their education, rehabilitation and social integration.