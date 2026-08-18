Govt to set up high-powered banking committee for Viksit Bharat soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 : The government is likely to constitute a high-powered committee on banking reforms later this month to examine the sector's requirements as India moves towards its Viksit Bharat goal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at the two-day PSB Confluence in New Delhi, Sitharaman said the discussions among public sector banks (PSBs) and public financial institutions (PFIs) would provide key inputs for the proposed panel.

The Finance Minister said the government was expected to announce the committee shortly and that the recommendations and deliberations emerging from the conclave would serve as substantive reference material for the panel.

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The high-level banking committee was first announced by Sitharaman in the union Budget for 2026-27. It is expected to undertake a comprehensive review of the banking sector and suggest reforms aimed at supporting India's next phase of economic expansion while maintaining financial stability, financial inclusion and consumer protection.

Government sources indicated that the committee could be constituted as early as this month.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is organising the two-day conclave to bring together PSBs and PFIs for discussions on seven key areas. These include mobilisation of deposits, banking services for young customers, financing the investment cycle, supporting global capability centres (GCCs), strengthening agriculture and horticulture value-chain infrastructure, innovation in the credit card segment and priority sector lending.

Sitharaman said the seven themes had been selected after detailed consideration by the DFS, with the discussions supported by research and international best practices.

The conclave is aimed at generating actionable ideas and identifying areas where the banking and financial system can evolve to meet the changing needs of the Indian economy.

The proposed committee is expected to build on these discussions while examining broader structural and policy issues confronting the banking sector and framing recommendations on its role in supporting the country's long-term growth.

(UNI )