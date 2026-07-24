Govt to set up Fast Track Courts for swift punishment in paper leaks : PM

‘Nothing more important than youth’s welfare’

NEW DELHI, July 23:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the welfare of the country's youth is the top priority of his Govern-ment and asserted that anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Modi's outreach to the youth came three days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his message on X, Modi also said that the Government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! This is our top priority. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he said in a post on X.

The prime Minister also said that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks.

"This is an important step in the series of decisions being taken by the Government to safeguard the interests of students," he said.

Modi's first public message on the NEET paper leaks came on Tuesday, when he spoke about the issue at a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

There was no live telecast of this speech, nor was there any statement. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some MPs shared what Modi said at that meeting.

According to them, the PM said that strong action was taken against those involved in the "grave sin" of the paper leaks so that no one plays with the future of the youth.

Modi said all State Governments and the Centre must join hands on the issue as it is "not a matter of party politics but a matter of national interest".

He also told NDA MPs that they should remain closely connected with the people with "warmth and affection" and that the "trust of the youth" needed to be won.

Rijiju said Modi told the MPs that the Government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested.

The Prime Minister pointed out that while the NEET re-examination created inconvenience for children, not only did the re-test take place without delay, but the government also engaged renowned lawyers to ensure strict punishment for those involved.

The CJP, which has been spearheading protests over alleged examination irregularities since June, has demanded that Pradhan be immediately sacked and Rs 1 crore compensation be given to the families of those who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. (PTI)