Govt to implement e-sanction in BEAMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the implementation of e-sanction and re-appropriation & surrender modules in the Jammu and Kashmir Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (JK BEAMS) across the Union Territory.

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As per an order issued by the Budget Division of the Finance Department, the sanction has been accorded to the operationalisation of the two modules in line with the SASCI guidelines for 2026-27 issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for strengthening of Public Finance IT Infrastructure in States.

The order said the e-sanction module will facilitate online preparation, processing, approval and issuance of administrative and financial sanctions through the prescribed authority hierarchy, while the re-appropriation & surrender module will enable online submission and approval of proposals for re-appropriation and surrender of funds, ensuring timely adjustment and optimal utilisation of budget provisions in accordance with financial rules and delegated powers.

The modules will be implemented across all Administrative Departments, Controlling Officers, Heads of Departments, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and other concerned authorities in J&K, it said.

The Finance Department said both modules have already been developed and technically completed in JK BEAMS.

Under the new system, all concerned departments and authorities will prepare, process, approve and issue administrative and financial sanctions through the prescribed digital workflow. The sanctions issued through the e-sanction module will be digitally signed by the competent authority.

Similarly, proposals relating to re-appropriation and surrender of funds will be submitted, processed, examined and approved through the re-appropriation & surrender module as per applicable financial rules and delegated powers.

The order also provides that anticipated savings will be surrendered and funds reallocated through the module in a timely manner.

The order further said the status of sanctions, re-appropriation and surrender proposals will remain visible online to concerned authorities, while digital records will be maintained for monitoring, verification and audit purposes.

The Finance Department (Budget Division) will provide technical support for the roll-out of both modules, aimed at reducing dependence on physical files and manual processing and establishing a proper digital workflow and audit trail, the order said.