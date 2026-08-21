Govt to frame Recruitment Rules within month

Good news for striking employees of 5 GMCs

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 20: There is good news for the striking non- gazetted employees of five medical colleges of J&K who are protesting for framing of Recruitment/Service rules as Government is going to settle this issue once for all by framing the rules within one month.

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The non-gazetted employees of five new medical colleges in J&K established during 2018-2019 are on protest since August 17 and 18 demanding framing of recruitment /service rules as their career is at stake.

However, the Government said that the demand will be settled within one month as it is on the job of framing the Recruitment Rules for newly established medical colleges in the UT.

M Raju, Commissioner Secretary Medical Education and Health J&K told Excelsior that the Government is on the job and within one moth the rules will be framed. ``We are on the job and rules will be framed within one month''.

These employees have been running from pillar to post since 2019 for framing of Recruitment /Service rules and after failing to get justice during last over six years they were left with no option but to start agitation. The agitating employees also gave a memorandum to Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha during his visit at Kathua today.

Since the establishment of five new medical colleges in J&K district Headquarters of Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla the Government failed to frame the recruitment cum service rules for the non gazetted staff with the result their future has turned bleak and career progression stalled, said Khurshid Ahmed president NG employees GMC Baramulla.

Despite taking up the issue with concerned authorities from the respective Principals of medical colleges to the Commissioner Secretary of Health and Medical Education and concerned Minister over the years the employees have received mere verbal assurances and not justice, he added.

With the Government not conceding the demand for last over six years, the employees were left with no option but to resort to agitation resulting in paralysing of medicare services in all the five GMCs of the UT.

Khursheed said in Baramulla College, which was 200 bedded Hospital having 100 MBBS seats, 534 posts were created but only 250 are filled while half of posts are still vacant. The MBBS seats were increased from 100 to 150 but the NG employees' number remained static with the result work load increased over them and performance is affected.

According to Ranjeet Sharma, president NG employees of GMC Kathua the employees are on protest since August 17 demanding framing of Recruitment / service rules. "Without framing of service rules our career has been put on stagnation as neither there are promotion prospects for the employees, nor they get the upper grades," he said, adding there is total discrimination with NG staff of the newly established medic al colleges in the UT and the gazetted employees. For the gazetted employees including Assistant professors, Associate professors and professors the grades have been framed and they get promotions in due time while the NG employees working in various departments of these GMCs are stagnated on one post.

He said how the medicare services can improve in the UT when the Government neglects and ignores the basic pillars i.e NG staff of these medical colleges. During any type of emergency the medical employees serve the society round the clock and when it comes to their just and deserving benefits the Government turns back towards them.

He said during the year after establishment of new medical colleges, in UT the recruitment of Non gazetted employees was made on fast track basis. But the employees were shocked to know that their salaries were not at par with the already existing two medical colleges i.e GMC Jammu and GMC Kashmir. There were total flaws in recruitment process at that time as newly appointed employees were designated as clerks cum store keeper, cum computer operator, cum record keeper. While in exiting two medical colleges there were separate pay levels for these employees. In GMC Srinagar and Jammu the pay level for medical social workers is 7 and 6 respectively while in the new medical colleges the pay level for Medical Social workers was 4. This is total injustice and same is the case with other category of employees like lab technicians, pharmacists etc, he added.

After seeing the gross anomalies in pay level as compared to two already existing medical colleges and new medical colleges the employees submitted representation to Government. The then Commissioner Secretary constituted a Committee to rectify pay anomalies and make them at par with two old medical colleges. However the same proposal was rejected by Finance Department with the objection till recruitment / service rules are framed the pay anomalies can't be undone.

However, in two other medical colleges which were established after these five GMCs i.e GMC Udhampur and GMC Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir the recruitment of technical staff was made on contractual arrangements.

Sharma said it is astonishing that there were even no service rules in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar while the recruitment rules exist in the Health Department only. ``This way our posts are hanging in balance'', he added.

He said Government issued notification that no new recruitment will be made in GMCs without framing of recruitment rules in 2024 and gave six months time. The GMCs of Srinagar and Jammu filled the vacant posts while in GMC Kathua which at its establishment had a strength of 549 NG posts and recruitment was made only for 283 posts failed to fill half of the posts, due to non existence of recruitment rules.

At that time, it was a 300 bedded Hospital now it has become 637 bedded hospital, with the result the staff strength which was already 50 percent short needed to be doubled which has not been done, he added.

The protesting employees said how can two nurses cater to a 5-0 bedded Ward with the result the GMCs can't provide quality services.

They said no promotions have been made since 2019 and in last six years the NG employees were deprived of two promotions which they normally should have got. The work load has increased in these hospitals as MBBS seats were increased in GMC Kathua from 100 to 150 and there is also a para medical college and nursing college existing in the Hospital but there is dearth of staff.

The employees said during Covid when all offices remained closed, only medical services were open and the staff worked day and night. The situation is so grave that even there is no permanent tutor for GMC Nursing College Kathua and nurses of GMC Kathua are asked to do extra work, they added.

They said the DPC will be constituted and pay anomaly will end only after recruitment/service rules for newly established GMCs are framed.

The another glaring example of discrimination and injustice which these employees said was that in Ladakh Rs 7200 is being given as nursing allowance per month and Rs 2100 as uniform allowance but there is no such rule for J&K.

In Udhampur and Handwara GMCs Radiographic technicians are on contractual basis while in GMC Srinagar and Jammu they are in pay level 5, they added.