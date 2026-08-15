Govt to constitute panel to review outstanding sportspersons appointments

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: "The J&K Government shall constitute a Departmental Committee to review the appointment of outstanding sportspersons rules, commonly referred to as S.O. 12 of 2022 read with S.O.412 of 2023", the Department of Youth Services and Sports said.

The Committee will examine the relevant provisions of the rules, practical implementation issues and suggestions received from stakeholders and will make appropriate recommendations in accordance with law.

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The larger objective of the review, the Department stated, is to promote fairness, transparency and merit in the appointment of outstanding sportspersons. The review process shall be prospective in its approach and shall not, by itself, cast any aspersion upon candidates who have been selected in accordance with the rules applicable to them.

The decision to constitute the Committee has been taken in light of various concerns and representations received by the Department in relation to the said rules.

As per the spokesperson of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Minister for FCS&CA, IT, Youth Services and Sports, Science and Technology, Satish Sharma, had earlier listened to the grievances of a number of sportspersons on 24th of June 2026. Following this, a delegation of senior officers of the Government today met the protesting sportspersons and took detailed note of the grievances. While S.O. 12 of 2022 has been in force for several years and selections undertaken under the said framework have been processed in accordance with the rules applicable at the relevant time, the Government has taken cognisance of the demand for a review of the existing framework.

Reaffirming its position, the Department placed on record that the selections already made under the applicable rules have been processed in accordance with the provisions of S.O. 12 of 2022 and the subsequent amendments/instructions applicable thereto. At the same time, the Government recognises the importance of addressing the genuine concerns raised by stakeholders in a fair, objective and transparent manner.

"All grievances and representations received by the Department concerning the selection process shall be examined objectively and in accordance with the applicable rules and established procedure. No genuine grievance will be ignored or left unattended. Each matter shall be considered on its facts and merits, without prejudice to the rights of any candidate and without compromising the integrity of the selection process," the Spokesperson maintained. He clarified that consideration of a grievance shall not, by itself, imply acceptance of the allegations or any finding of irregularity, and appropriate action, wherever warranted under the applicable rules, shall be taken only after due examination and verification.

The Department also reiterated its commitment to the strict and uniform implementation of the applicable Transfer Policy. The Youth Services and Sports Department shall undertake a review of the existing stay position of employees in the Department and take necessary measures for ensuring implementation of the Transfer Policy in accordance with the prescribed norms. The exercise shall be undertaken objectively, keeping in view administrative requirements, applicable rules and legitimate exemptions, wherever provided under the policy.

The Government reiterated that its objective is to ensure fairness, transparency, accountability and adherence to the rule of law, while protecting the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.

"The Government also appeals to all the concerned to place factual and verifiable information before the competent authorities and refrain from drawing conclusions or making allegations before the prescribed processes of examination and review are completed," added the Spokesperson.