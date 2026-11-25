NEW DELHI, Nov 24 : The government will confer its National Gopal Ratna Awards, launch a climate-resilience roadmap for the livestock and dairy sector and inaugurate several dairy infrastructure projects at National Milk Day celebrations in Patna.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, will be the chief guest. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel and Bihar's dairy and fisheries minister Nand Kishore Ram will also be present.

The Gopal Ratna Awards, among the country's top honours for the livestock and dairy sector, recognise work to conserve indigenous cattle and buffalo breeds and boost dairy development and productivity.

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They will be given in three categories: dairy farmers rearing indigenous breeds, artificial insemination technicians, and dairy cooperatives or producer organisations. Special awards will go to winners from the northeast and Himalayan states.

Projects to be inaugurated include mineral mixture plants in Patna and Muzaffarpur, an effluent treatment plant at Mithila Milk Union in Samastipur, and milk collection and data processing units for dairy cooperatives, all under the National Programme for Dairy Development, an official statement said.

The government will also dedicate Namaste India's 2 lakh litre-per-day milk processing plant at Bihta, near Patna, built with support from the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Certificates will be handed out for veterinary medicine sales centres under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

On the occasion, the minister will unveil the standard operating procedures and an online portal for rating and grading dairy cooperatives and milk producer organisations, which the government says will improve transparency and performance.

The Climate-Resilient Roadmap for India's Livestock and Dairy Sector towards Viksit Bharat @2047 will also be released, alongside the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2026.

The statistics, based on a survey covering March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, provide estimates of milk, egg, meat and wool production, state-wise output and per capita availability.

Other events include a dialogue with progressive dairy farmers and the launch of Sudha-brand makhana kheer and rabri, along with the handover of keys for Sudha sales outlets.

Farmers, milk federations and cooperatives from across the country are expected to take part.

National Milk Day marks the birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, known as the father of India's White Revolution, who helped make the country the world's largest milk producer. (PTI)