Govt To Bring Resolution On TET Issue In Upcoming J&K Assembly Session: Sakina Itoo

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Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said the government will bring a resolution in the upcoming session of the J&K Assembly on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) issue, amid concerns among in-service teachers following the Supreme Court ruling making the test mandatory.Itoo said the government has already approached the Supreme Court on the issue. The J&K government had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order mandating the TET for all in-service teachers of primary and upper-primary classes."We have already gone to the honourable court. But the teachers are in a lot of depression. The children's education is being disturbed. When a teacher is mentally disturbed, how can he teach children " Itoo said.