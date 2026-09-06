Govt to bring resolution against TET in Assembly: Itoo

Urges striking medical interns to ‘trust’ Govt

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 5: Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today announced that the Government will move a resolution in the upcoming Autumn Session of the Assembly seeking to do away with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement for teachers in the Union Territory, and said she would ensure its passage with a majority.

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"I will bring myself a resolution which will state that there is no need for the TET test in J&K. This resolution will be brought by me as an Education Minister and I will ensure that it is passed," the Minister said while addressing a gathering at the SKICC.

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Itoo said the Government was already pursuing the matter in court and would continue to support teachers affected by the TET requirement.

She said the issue was not about whether teachers were capable of clearing the examination, but about protecting the dignity of the teaching community.

"The test does not matter, it is about dignity. Teachers prepare students for exams. Teachers can also give this test, but this is about the dignity of teachers which we will protect," she said.

The Minister later told reporters that the issue of the TET requirement was also affecting teachers psychologically and, in turn, having an impact on the studies of students.

"Teachers are in depression due to it and it is affecting the studies of the students as well," she said.

She said the Government would seek majority support for the proposed resolution and reiterated that efforts were already being made to address the issue through legal and other means.

"We will ensure the resolution is passed with a majority," she said.

Itoo also reiterated the Government's support for teachers facing the TET requirement, saying the proposed resolution would reinforce its position on the matter.

On the ongoing strike by MBBS and BDS interns across J&K over their demand for an increase in stipend, she said talks had not failed and urged the protesting interns to "trust" the Government.

"Their demand is genuine. The talks are on and the doors for talks are open for them because they are our children," she said.

The Minister acknowledged the workload of interns in Government hospitals, saying they "do more work in the hospitals" and work hard. "We will talk with them more. They have to trust the Government," she said.

Itoo said the process for considering the interns' demand had already begun before the strike was launched. "The process is already under process and that was well before the strike they started," she said.

She appealed to the protesting interns to trust the Government and assured them that efforts would be made to address their concerns.

"If I say assure them anything as a Health Minister, they must trust that. They must trust. Whatever we can do, we will do for them," she said.

The Minister expressed hope that the interns would end their strike and return to their duties. "I am hopeful that they will resume their duties," she said.