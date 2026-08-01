Govt to bring a major transformation in ESIC: Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI, Jul 31: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that good hospitals in the private sector will be designated as ESIC hospitals as the government plans to bring a major transformation in the Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

ESIC provides health insurance as well as medical facilities at its hospitals and dispensaries across the country to insured persons and their dependents.

"We are going to bring a major transformation in the ESIC. If there are good hospitals in the private sector, I will designate them as ESIC hospitals," Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

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The minister was speaking at the FICCI-AIOE Global Industrial Relations Summit in the national capital.

Mandaviya said the government will consider any suggestions offered by stakeholders in this direction.

Addressing the participants, the minister further said that India's social protection systems now cover about 101 crore people, or 68.8 per cent of the population. This number will increase in the times to come, Mandaviya added. (PTI)