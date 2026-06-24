Govt submits Rs 998 cr Ranbir Canal Modernization proposal to CWC

15,591 Ha irrigation boost, 200 cusecs for drinking water

Project to transform Jammu, Samba’s irrigation landscape

Mohinder Verma

Advertisement

JAMMU, June 23: In a major step towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure and enhancing agricultural productivity, the Government has submitted a proposal for the Extension, Renovation and Modernization (ERM) of the historic Ranbir Canal and its distribution network at an estimated cost of Rs 998.76 crore to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for technical appraisal and approval.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The ambitious project, based on the utilization of waters from the Chenab Basin, aims at modernizing and rehabilitating the existing irrigation system serving vast agricultural areas of Jammu and Samba districts, while ensuring reliable, efficient and sustainable water supplies to farmers.

The proposal envisages complete lining, strengthening and rehabilitation of the 40-kilometre-long Main Ranbir Canal along with modernization of nearly 400 kilometres of distribution network to significantly improve hydraulic efficiency and minimize seepage and conveyance losses.

"Upon finding the project technically feasible, the Commission will forward it to the concerned Union Ministry for approval and funding", official sources told EXCELSIOR while expressing optimism about the proposal securing clearance from the CWC and the concerned Ministry.

The Ranbir Canal has a designed carrying capacity of 1,400 cusecs, comprising 1,000 cusecs for irrigation, 150 cusecs for silt ejection and 250 cusecs originally earmarked for hydroelectric generation. However, since no hydroelectric generation is presently being undertaken, this discharge of 250 cusecs is additionally available for further use.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department, as per the sources, has proposed major infrastructure upgrades including complete lining of the Main Ranbir Canal and distributaries; reconstruction and upgradation of cross-drainage structures; interception and diversion of drains presently discharging into the Main Ranbir Canal and Distributary D-9; integration of tube-well command areas with the gravity irrigation network; construction of new bridges and canal safety infrastructure and automation and modernization of mechanical systems for efficient operation and management.

One of the most significant outcomes of the project will be the creation of an additional irrigation potential of 15,591 hectares. The irrigation potential is projected to rise from the existing 45,050 hectares to 60,641 hectares, including integration of command areas currently dependent on tube wells.

The project is also expected to substantially improve irrigation efficiency, with irrigation intensity increasing from 116 per cent to 157 per cent, enabling farmers to cultivate more crops annually from the same landholding.

"Modernization of the canal system will improve conveyance efficiency to such an extent that only 1,100 cusecs will be required to irrigate the entire command area. This would leave a surplus discharge of about 300 cusecs, out of which 200 cusecs has been proposed for augmentation of Public Health Engineering (PHE) water supplies, providing a significant boost to drinking water availability in the region. The remaining 100 cusecs would be utilized for silt ejection and maintenance of canal functionality", sources said.

The project will trigger a major shift in agricultural practices across the command area by facilitating a transition from traditional cropping systems to a diversified agricultural pattern comprising paddy, wheat, vegetables and other high-value crops. "Assured irrigation facilities will increase crop productivity, improve cropping intensity and generate better livelihood opportunities for thousands of farming families", sources further said.

A key environmental benefit of the project will be integration of nearly 4,000 hectares of command area presently irrigated through tube wells into the gravity-based canal irrigation network.

Officials believe this will significantly reduce dependence on groundwater extraction, lower electricity consumption, decrease operational expenditure on pumping and contribute towards long-term sustainability of water resources.

"The proposal estimates the project cost at Rs 998.76 crore, including Rs 234.68 crore for Main Canal works; Rs 459.59 crore for distribution network modernization; Rs 119.73 crore for mechanical works; Rs 10.68 crore for land acquisition and Rs 164.99 crore towards price escalation", sources informed.

The project has been assessed as economically viable with a Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) of 1.42.

The proposal estimates that annual agricultural income within the command area will increase from approximately Rs 443.60 crore to Rs 619.58 crore, reflecting an additional economic gain of nearly Rs 176 crore annually through improved irrigation infrastructure and enhanced agricultural productivity.

The project is not expected to have any major adverse environmental impact. Instead, it is projected to promote efficient utilization of surface water resources, reduce groundwater exploitation and strengthen sustainable water management practices.

"Only limited land acquisition is proposed for construction of a new distributary, for which adequate provisions have already been incorporated into the project estimates", sources said.

Officials describe the ERM of the Ranbir Canal as a transformational irrigation initiative that will ensure equitable water distribution up to tail-end areas, reduce seepage losses, improve water-use efficiency, increase irrigation coverage and enhance agricultural productivity across Jammu and Samba districts.

Once implemented, the project is expected to emerge as one of the most significant water-resource and agricultural infrastructure interventions undertaken in the Jammu region in recent decades, benefiting thousands of farmers and strengthening regional food and water security.